Actress Heather Locklear accused of battery on a cop

THOUSAND OAKS, Ca. - Actress Heather Locklear was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic violence and battery on a police officer.
According to TMZ.com, police were called to Locklear's home, in Thousand Oaks, California, for a domestic violence call.
The website reports that Locklear attacked an officer during the incident.
The 56-year-old actress was previously arrested on suspicion of DUI.
