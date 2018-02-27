Additional human remains found near where skull found in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Officials found additional remains of a body Tuesday in the area where a human skull was discovered on Dec. 6.

A search for additional human remains began after the skull was located by a surveyor crew working near a Winn-Dixie store at 3551 North North Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

At that time, despite an extensive search, no additional remains were discovered, police said.

The St. Augustine Police Department said multiple agencies, including Dr. Heather Walsh-Haney and her team of graduate students who specialize in human identity and criminal trauma, began a more extensive search of the area on Monday and uncovered the additional human remains near the area where the skull was found.

Walsh-Haney said the find could help reveal what may have led up to the death of the person, as well as provide some sort of timeline.

Police said the incident remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-209-3485.

