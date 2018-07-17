Amazon error shows dogs instead of deals

Many users were seeing dogs instead of deals.

Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Tuesday. But many users were seeing dogs when trying to cash in on the deals during outages.

Amazon.com posted pictures of adorable dogs with the an error message reading "Sorry, something went wrong on our end. Please go back and try again or go to Amazon's home page."

These pups actually belong to real Amazon employees. At the company's headquarters, every day is bring your dog to work day. Sometimes there are up to 6,000 dogs at the office.

Downdetector.com says that Amazon's Alexa, Prime Video Services and Amazon Web Services were also experiencing brief glitches during the sale.

