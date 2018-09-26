After 4-year-old dies of meningitis, family finds way to keep his legacy alive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's only been a few weeks since a case of meningitis took the life of a 4-year-old boy, but his family has already found a way to keep his legacy alive.

Earlier this month, the Sturms lost their little boy, Mason, who they described as having an undeniable sense of compassion and a heart of gold. Those characteristics inspired his mother, Erin Sturms, and her husband to create a charity fund to honor Mason's memory.

At just a young age, Mason was full of life, his mother said. He loved superheroes, Florida State football, his little brother and meeting new people.

"As soon as he would meet you, he would greet you with a high-five or with a hug," Sturms told News4Jax on Wednesday. "Just a very warm soul."

Earlier this month, Sturms said, Mason came down with a fever and headaches, and doctors diagnosed him with strep throat.

Days later, his condition got worse. After a trip to an emergency room, Sturms said, a spinal tap revealed Mason was fighting meningitis.

"We thought that it was going to be a very uneventful one to two days in the hospital, trying to figure out if it was bacterial or viral and trying to clear it up," she said.

But it didn’t clear up, and Mason started suffering severe seizures. Doctors had to sedate him.

"For several days, we waited for him to wake up and when he didn’t, the MRIs revealed that he was brain dead," Sturms said.

Mason died Sept. 6.

In the weeks leading up to his passing, Mason's mother noticed he was collecting change around the house. When she asked him why, he told her he was saving money to get toys for kids who didn’t have any.

That’s how "Super Heroes 4 Mason" came to life.

"It was very easy for my husband and I to decide that we are going to come up with this foundation to build a legacy for him because we just want to share that warm spirit with people," Sturms said.

The memorial foundation collects superhero toys for children who are sick or in need.

If you want to get involved, you can drop off superhero toys at Southside United Methodist Church on Hendricks Avenue.

If you want to give a monetary donation, you can do so online by going to www.jaxcf.org/give/mason.

