After failed event, Build-A-Bear offers 'Pay Your Age' deal for birthdays

After Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay Your Age Day" proved to be an epic fail the company announced it is trying it again, but with a twist.

Last week thousands of parents and children waited in vain outside Build-a-Bear stores for a chance to buy a furry friend in the company's highly anticipated "Pay Your Age" promotion.

The lack of preparedness for the event resulted in lines being cut off, and $15 off coupons were handed out (coupons are available until Aug. 31). Now. the "Pay Your Age Day" promotion will be available to children on their birthdays.

To be eligible for the birthday deal, you have to join the store's Bonus Club.

