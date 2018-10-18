Police seek 2 on bicycles after West First Street shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his early 20s was seriously injured Thursday morning in a shooting outside a home on West First Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Ashish Sircar said witnesses heard a verbal dispute at a home on West First near Division Street, then heard a shot fired about 10 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the upper body and taken to UF Health Jacksonville. His name and condition were not yet known.

Sircar said police were looking for two males who left the area on bicycles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.