After woman hospitalized, Flagler deputies accuse man of sexual battery

A 20-year-old Palm Coast man was arrested Monday night, accused of sexually battering a woman Saturday in Bunnell, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began when the victim went to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach stating that she was sexually battered. Investigators worked through the weekend and served a search warrant at a home on County 304, where they arrested Stephen Brady on a charge of sexual battery.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but the evidence shows the suspect took advantage of this victim and that the woman said ‘no’ and continually tried to remove herself from the situation.‘No’ means no!,'" Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our victim advocates are assisting the victim as this case moves forward.”

Brady was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center and will be held with no bond.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

