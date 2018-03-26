Air Force Reserve releases tribute to Master Sgt. Bill Posch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Air Force Reserve Command released a tribute video Monday to Master Sgt. William Posch and Staff Sgt. Carl Enis, two of the seven airmen killed in this month's helicopter crash in Iraq.

Posch, a Jacksonville Beach native, and Enis, who is from Tallahassee, were pararescuemen in the Air Force Reserve who were assigned to the 308th Rescue Squadron at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at courthouses in Brevard and Leon counties, the Town Hall in Indialantic, the City Hall in Tallahassee and the State Capitol on Tuesday.

The Air Force Reserve said the video was created in honor of Posch and Enis, whose selflessness "epitomized the Pararescue creed: 'These things we do, that others may live."

Posch and Enis were on board a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter that crashed March 15 during a troop transport mission in Iraq, killing seven airmen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

