Air traffic controllers to demonstrate at JAX over government shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Air Traffic Controllers Association at Jacksonville International Airport is organizing a demonstration this week to raise awareness on the detrimental effects of the government shutdown.

Employees and volunteers will pass out handouts and rally near the baggage claim area.

The shutdown has hit aviation hard. About 10,000 FAA air traffic controllers are on the job but are not getting paid, The Associated Press reports.

Some Transportation Security Administration screeners are staying home rather than work without pay.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it has brought about 500 furloughed safety inspectors back to work and expects more to return next week, potentially easing strains on the aviation system amid a partial federal government shutdown.

Partial government shutdown affecting air traffic control

Most of the FAA's 3,000 safety inspectors have been sidelined during the 22-day shutdown . But the agency is accelerating efforts to bring them back. Agency spokesman Gregory Martin didn't provide specifics in an email to the Associated Press Saturday.

Inspectors oversee and certify inspections by airline and repair-shop employees. They're not considered essential employees who must work during shutdowns.

