Airport custodian accused of stealing guitar left on plane Christmas Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 68-year-old custodian at Jacksonville International Airport found a $2,500 guitar left behind a seat near the Southwest baggage claim area on Christmas day and took it, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Ike Pernell was arrested that night and charged with grand theft.

According to the arrest report, video surveillance shows him moving the guitar to the loading deck then, later, putting it in his vehicle before coming back inside to clock out.

Airport procedure and protocol requires that found property be turned in to police.

The guitar was returned to its owner, who had reported accidentally leaving it in the baggage area on Tuesday.

