Alachua detention officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Alachua County detention officer was arrested Thursday evening in Clay County on suspicion of drunk driving, authorities said.

Detention Officer Bradley Provencher was booked into the Clay County jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Provencher was placed on leave after the arrest and will remain suspended until an internal investigation is complete, the Sheriff's Office said.

Provencher was hired in February 2017. He was assigned to the Security Operations Division at the Alachua County jail.

