Alachua County deputies investigate shooting death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Alachua County deputies responding to a report of gunfire on Southwest Williston Road in Gainesville found a 24-year-old man dead along an access road just after midnight Friday.

The victim, later identified by deputies as Devonte Jenkins, was from Citra in Marion County. Investigators don't know why he was in the area.

K-9 units and a helicopter searched the area for a gunman and detectives worked through the night investigating the homicide.

Deputies have not identified who might have shot Jenkins, but believe he left the area in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.