Alachua deputies investigate shooting death in Citra

CITRA, Fla. - Alachua County deputies responding to a report of gunfire on S.W. Williston Road just before midnight Thursday found a 24-year-old man dead along an access road.

The victim, later identified as Devonte Jenkins, was from Marion County. Investigators don't know when he was in the area.

K-9 units and a helicopter searched the area for a gunman and detectives worked through the night investigating the homicide.

Deputies have not identified who might have shot Jenkins, but believe he left the area in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.