Alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90, study claims

A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.

A specialist in neurology from the University of California, Irvine spoke about the research at a recent conference. She told British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.

The study showed people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.

