Alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90, study claims

A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.
A specialist in neurology from the University of California, Irvine spoke about the research at a recent conference. She told British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.
More Headlines
The study showed people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.
Click here to read a summary of the study.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.