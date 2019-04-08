ALDI: All packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Supermarket chain "ALDI" is taking steps to combat the global plastic crisis.

The company announced that 100-percent of all ALDI packaging (including plastic packaging) will be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

In a press release, ALDI announced a series of commitments they vow to make:

By 2025, packaging material of all ALDI-exclusive products to be reduced by at least 15 percent;

By 2020, 100 percent of ALDI-exclusive consumable packaging to include How2Recycle label;

By 2020, implement an initiative to make private-label product packaging easier for customers to reuse;

Guide continuous improvement of product packaging by internal expertise and external evaluations.

“ALDI has never offered single-use plastic shopping bags. And while we’re pleased that we’ve helped keep billions of plastic grocery bags out of landfills and oceans, we want to continue to do more,” says Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S. “The commitments we’re making to reduce plastic packaging waste are an investment in our collective future that we are proud to make.”

