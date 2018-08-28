Alert issued in Florida after 4 children go missing in Ohio

LIMA, Ohio - The Lima Police Department in Ohio has issued a multi-state alert after four children went missing. They are believed to be in danger.

Police say the kids range in age from 8 to 13. They were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Marianne Merritt, early Tuesday morning from Allen County in western Ohio.

Charles Perkins, the boyfriend, is abusive towards children, police said.

Thety do have active warrants and are noted as armed and dangerous.

Here is more information given by police on the children:

Damara Croley: 13 years old. 5'3" tall. 180 pounds. Brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley: 12 years old. 5'1" tall. 120 pounds. Blond hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson: 9 years old. 4'5" tall. 80 pounds. Blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a white top with dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson: 8 years old. 4'5" tall. 111 pounds. Blond hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a blue shirt and red / black shorts.

Police are searching for a 2000 dark blue Chrysler Voyager minivan with Ohio plate FMQ3175. It has a white passenger door.

Anybody with information is asked 911 or the Lima Police Department immediately at 419-227-4444.

