DELTONA, Fla. - Only in Florida.

An alligator was spotted in front of Deltona Middle School on Sunday night. FOX 35 is reporting that it is around 10-feet long!

Leaann Cook posted the video to Facebook. It has over 20,000 shares.

FOX 35 reports a trapper came out to capture the beast, but by the time he got there, the gator was long gone.

