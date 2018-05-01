Amazon begins same-day deliveries for Jacksonville Prime members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Amazon on Tuesday announced free same-day delivery service for Prime members in Jacksonville.

Amazon Prime members can now place an order in the morning and receive all same-day orders more than $35 before bedtime that same day, seven days a week. Orders placed in the afternoon or evening will arrive the next day.

Prime members who shop online can choose from more than 1 million items, including electronics, toys and games, home repair tools and more.

Customers can find eligible ZIP codes and start shopping at http://www.amazon.com/sameday.

