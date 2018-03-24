News

Amazon is hiring work-from-home associatates

By Tracy Armbruster - Producer
David McNew/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Online retailer Amazon has just posted openings for virtual customer service associates. That means, you can work from home, but only if you live in these states:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia

The pat-time employees offered a job will receive laptops and headsets. Amazon's job posting also says these associates must communicate effectively both written and verbally to help customers via phone, email and/or chat.

The position will start on April 23 and will include four weeks of training. It pays $10 an hour during training and $12 an hour upon completion of training. The job ID is SF180013280.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.