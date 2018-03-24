Amazon is hiring work-from-home associatates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Online retailer Amazon has just posted openings for virtual customer service associates. That means, you can work from home, but only if you live in these states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
The pat-time employees offered a job will receive laptops and headsets. Amazon's job posting also says these associates must communicate effectively both written and verbally to help customers via phone, email and/or chat.
The position will start on April 23 and will include four weeks of training. It pays $10 an hour during training and $12 an hour upon completion of training. The job ID is SF180013280.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.