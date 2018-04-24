Amazon launches in-car delivery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Amazon has announced the launch of in-car delivery. Millions of Prime members can use the new service to receive deliveries inside their parked cars.

With Amazon Key, the service that already enables in-home delivery and keyless guest access, members now have the option to receive deliveries inside their cars for no extra cost.

All customers have to do is download the Amazon Key App. From there, you can link your Amazon account with the connected car service account.

Once setup is complete and the delivery location has been registered, customers can shop on Amazon.com and select the "In-Car" delivery option at checkout.

The service is available to customers with a compatible 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle with an active OnStar account, and customers with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account.

According to Amazon, support for even more vehicle makes and models will be added over time.



In-car delivery is available in 37 cities and surrounding areas across the U.S. with more cities rolling out over time.

To check eligibility and to sign up for Amazon Key In-Car, visit www.amazon.com/keyincar.



