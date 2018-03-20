Amazon may buy some Toys 'R' Us stores

Amazon is looking into buying some Toys 'R' Us stores, according to the NASDAQ.

But the company is not interested in keeping the Toys 'R' Us stores running. They would buy some of the shutdown store and turn them into their own space.

The brick-and-mortar presence would make it easier for them to sell their products in physical stores. The company bought Whole Foods Market last year and also has a line of bookstores.

Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy late last year and announced it will be shutting all its U.S. stores down. Leaving hundreds of vacant building.

