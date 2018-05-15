Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl seen pulled into vehicle

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of Barna Avenue in Titusville, Florida.

As of now, there is no picture available of the missing girl.

She's described as black with brown eyes and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. She has dreads in her hair with one white stripe.

She was last seen being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown dark-skinned person.

The vehicle is a charcoal SUV with an unknown tag number. There is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

If you see a vehicle matching that description or a teenage girl matching the description of the missing, endangered teen, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

