Amber Alert canceled for 3 Volusia County children

Amber Alert canceled after children and woman found safe in Levy County, Florida

NEW SYMRNA BEACH , Fla. - An Amber Alert for three children missing out of New Smyrna Beach has been canceled.

Officials from the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the children, who disappeared Friday, were found safe Saturday in Levy County.

The alert was issued for Akeem Dorset, 3, Aaliyah Brown, 10, and Makylah Brown, 8. The children were traveling with Venita Porter-Carter, 65, who was also found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. then canceled about an hour and 15 minutes later.

