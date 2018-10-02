AMC is bringing 'Hocus Pocus' to a theater near you!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In celebration of the movie's 25th anniversary, AMC is showing Hocus Pocus in theatres.

The Disney classic first aired in 1993 starring three witches who try to suck the lives out of children in Salem, Massachusetts in hopes of becoming immortal.

The movie will be playing at three local locations: AMC Orange Park 24, AMC Regency 24 and AMC CLASSIC Yulee 10.

But grab your broomstick and fly fast because the movie will only be shown between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31.

Tickets cost $5 and go on sale Friday.

Click here for a list of participating theatres.

