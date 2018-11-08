American Airlines making changes for people with nut allergies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - American Airlines is making changes for people who suffer from peanut and tree-nut allergies.

They will be able to board early to wipe down their seats to avoid potential exposure to allergens.

The airlines says starting on Dec. 12, customers can ask at the gate if they would like to board early.

Last year, a woman whose son has a life-threatening allergy and Food Allergy Research & Education filed a complaint against American.

No word on whether Southwest or United will change their policies.

About 15 million Americans suffer from food allergies.

