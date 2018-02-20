American Express offering work-at-home jobs

If you're looking for a job but don't want to travel far, American Express is hiring full-time positions where the employee can work from home.

The Virtual Customer Care Professional positions will pay a minimum of $15.73 an hour, plus monthly performance incentives.

CLICK HERE to apply for the American Express job

WSB reports employees in the position will answer incoming calls and address account-specific questions.

Employees will be required to complete a 14-week paid training course for home, as long as there is no background noise.

All costs for dedicated phone and internet service will be paid for by American Express.

Any U.S. citizen is eligible to apply, except those residing in California, Alaska and Hawaii.

