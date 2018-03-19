Americans see booze as more dangerous than pot, study finds

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 46% of American Adults consider alcohol more dangerous than marijuana.

Just 15% think pot is more dangerous. Thirty percent (30%) think both substances are equally as dangerous, while just five percent (5%) say neither are. (To see survey, click here.)

The survey of 1,000 American Adults was conducted on March 5-6, 2018, by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

