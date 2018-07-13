Ameris Bank holds job fair Saturday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're looking for a job, you may want to head to Baymeadows for a career fair Saturday.

Ameris Bank is looking for Customer Care Representatives to join its call center.

The position provides help to individual or corporate customers with opening new accounts and a number of other banking services.

A High School diploma or GED is required for the position.

The Ameris Bank Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 7825 Baymeadows Way, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

Parking is available near the back of the building.

Applicants are directed to use the back entrance and follow signs to the job fair.

Ameris Bank is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia and has over $8 billion in assets.

