Best buds? Alligator and manatee spotted getting cozy in Florida

'F' if for Florida... and friends. (News4Jax & Jeremy)

TAMPA, Fla. - While people were yelling and screaming over the Super Bowl this past Sunday, a unique friendship was born.

An alligator was spotted in the Hillsborough River in Tampa with its arm around a manatee, according to photos posted on Facebook. The sighting of this odd couple sparked conversation online.

"We're a very laid back state," one commenter wrote.

"Let me take you home to meet the family..." another wrote.

Hundreds of manatees are in Florida as water temperatures continue to drop. Manatees need warm-water "shelter" areas during the winter, mostly creeks and rivers, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.

