Anti-crime group goes door to door looking for tips to solve murders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Break the code of silence. That's the message the group MAD DADS issued Saturday as members went door to door asking residents for clues to solve the murders of two women in Jacksonville.

The group hopes that meeting face to face with residents in the area where the women's bodies were found will generate information leading to an arrest.

On Aug. 22, Annie Miller, 35, and Deborah Ziegler, 58, were shot to death across the street from West Jacksonville Elementary.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, one woman's body was found on Placeda Street and the other was found in a car nearby at around 9:30 p.m.

"We're here today to seek some type of closure for the families of these two young ladies that were brutally murdered on August 22. One was murdered in the street another was murdered in the car. We're knocking on doors asking anyone who has any knowledge about this to call Crime Stoppers," said Donald Foy, president of MAD DADS.

The group was joined by off-duty Jacksonville police officers, friends and family of the victims and others who want to help. They gathered together, prayed, then walked the streets searching for answers.

"We've been around for years and we've done this a number of times. We're about biweekly knocking on doors. MAD DADS is a very active group.We are an organization that believes in ridding our community of crime, drugs and violence," Foy said.

Anyone with information about the shooting deaths of Miller or Ziegler are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

