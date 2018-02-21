AP: Rev. Billy Graham has died at the age of 99

MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) - According the Associated Press, Evangelist the Rev. Billy Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99.

The famed preacher was best known for his televised Evangelism broadcasts which have been watched by more than 2 billion people.

He has appeared on the Gallup's list of most admired men and women more than 60 times.

He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments. His wife, Ruth, died in 2007.

Unlike many traditional evangelists, he abandoned narrow fundamentalism to engage broader society. His message and service to U.S. presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush earned him the nickname "America's Pastor." In 1995 his Evangelistic Association designated his son William Franklin Graham III as the ministry's leader.

