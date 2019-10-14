Apartment complex hasn't had water since Wednesday, residents claim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are water worries for residents in one Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex that includes the La Estancia Apartments on Shenandoah Avenue. Some residents say they've been without water since Wednesday.

"Basically, it was shut off for about four hours before we got a notice, and it was a type of notice that she put on the door stating that the water would be shut off for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then shut back on to make provisions just for Wednesday," resident Danielle Daniels said.

Residents said the water simply remained off until they called and pleaded with JEA for help. Eventually, the utility showed up to offer assistance and water has been turned back on to all but three buildings, while maintenance on-site works on solving the problem that's a huge headache for the residents.

"Yesterday we had water for 30 minutes only. And then they shut it back off. And then this morning, no more water, still, no water. We were told we could go to another apartment just recently here, but still, this side, no water. There are no baths, there's no using the toilets," Daniels said.

We have reached out to management for the La Estancia apartments, and we will let you know as soon as we have a response about the complex's water supply.

