Appeals court upholds outcome of Putnam County sheriff's race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In a case focused on questions about whether ineligible voters cast ballots, an appeals court Friday upheld the results of a 2016 sheriff’s race in Putnam County that was decided by handful of votes.

A panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal sided with the Putnam County Canvassing Board and Sheriff Homer “Gator” DeLoach in the challenge filed by Jonathan Kinney, who ran against DeLoach.

The ruling said initial results indicated that Kinney received 18 more votes than DeLoach, but the narrow margin triggered an automatic recount.

After the recount, the county canvassing board said DeLoach had won by 16 votes.

Kinney filed a challenge that ultimately focused on 42 registered voters who had been identified after the election as being potentially ineligible to vote or to have their ballots counted. That number included 32 people who had been convicted of felonies but had not had their civil rights restored, along with others whose eligibility was questioned for reasons such as not living in the county or dying before mail-in ballots were counted.

A circuit judge backed the canvassing board and DeLoach, finding that only 10 of the convicted felons had been removed from the election system at the time of trial, Friday’s ruling said. That reduced DeLoach’s margin from 16 to six but was not enough to change the outcome.

The appeals court also found that three former Putnam County residents who had moved elsewhere should not have been able to vote but upheld the outcome of the election.

“(On) election day, the supervisor had no knowledge of any ineligible or improper votes, other than those cast by the three non-residents, and had no legal authority to reject and not count the now-disputed votes,” said Friday’s ruling, written by Chief Judge Jay Cohen and joined by judges Brian Lambert and James Edwards. “In contrast to the cases Kinney relies on, this election was not one in which a candidate used illegal tactics to obtain votes or election officials failed to comply with the statutory election procedures. … There must be a relatively swift procedure for certifying the results of an election, and the (elections) supervisor and (canvassing) board followed the law in carrying out that responsibility.”

News Service of Florida