Temperatures dropping tonight, one more beautiful day before the rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mild mid to upper 70s today under mostly sunny skies. Expect a quick and considerable cool down this evening, with temperatures racing down through the 60s and into the 50s. We will wake up to mid to low 50s across most of our area.

Friday will be beautiful, expect partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. The afternoon will be mild, topping out at 77° As we move into the evening hours we will see increasing clouds. Expect showers to creep in the forecast area from the southwest and moving northeast. After 9p.m. our chances for rain start to rise.

Tropical Trouble?

The increasing chances for much-needed rain Friday night through Saturday are associated with a low pressure system in the Gulf, currently Potential Tropical Cyclone 16. This system is expected to become Tropical Storm Nestor before making its way over the panhandle early Saturday morning.

For our area, we will just see 1-3" of much-needed rain, pushing across our area in waves on Friday night into Saturday. The is pretty crummy for your weekend plans, but will help with our drier-than-normal conditions.

We won't be bone dry on Sunday, but we could dry out pretty quickly during the day as the low lifts away from our area and towards the Carolinas. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, topping out in the mid 80s.

