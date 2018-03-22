Breezy evening turns chilly overnight

We topped out in the mid to upper 60s today, but it never felt that warm thinks to gusty west winds between 20-30 mph. The Wind Advisory will expire around sunset this evening. Tonight will turn chilly quickly, and although the winds will calm down a bit- they will still be significant overnight, around 10 mph.

Temperatures turn even chillier tonight into Thursday morning, bottoming our in the upper 30s and low 40s. We should get down to 39° at the airport in Jacksonville, with mostly low 40s in town and at the Beaches. Expect sunny skies and afternoon temperatures only warming into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 7-12 mph.

Friday starts out chilly again, in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. We should get down to 36° at the Jacksonville airport and you can expect patchy inland frost. The clear, sunny skies continue and will warm us into the upper 60s, with a few low 70s.

Friday night will not be AS chilly, getting down into the upper 40s to kick off the weekend.

The weekend looks warmer- topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures starting in the upper 40s. A nice warm up ensues- getting into the upper 70s for an afternoon high.

Sunday morning will be cool, not chilly, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s and flirt with the 80° mark for a high. Sunday evening you may notice building clouds ahead of overnight into Monday morning chances for isolated showers.

Hourly forecast:

High 67

6 pm 63

8 pm 61

10 pm 56

Sunrise: 7:29 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm​