1 dies in overnight fire in Clay Hill

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Over 20 firefighters battled a fire at a Candlewood Court mobile home early Thursday morning, then found a person dead inside, according to the Clay County Fire Rescue.

The first 911 call from a neighbor came in at 2:42 a.m. Firefighters arriving within seven minutes reported the home was fully involved in fire.

When the flames were under control, firefighters found the victim inside. That person's identity has not been released.

The State Fire Marshal was called to determine the cause of the fire.

