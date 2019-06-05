Oops we did it again! Another high near 100° but this time with storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Evening update: I-95 storms erupted this afternoon and have faded away as we head towards sunset. If you didn't receive any rains today, hang in there as we will get many opportunities over then 6 days.

And we did it again, we had another near record high temperature as our high was 98°F at the airport making this the 11th day in a row with afternoon temperatures at least 96° or hotter, in a row. And the 10th day in a row with afternoon highs 97° or hotter. This is the second longest streak of heat in Jacksonville's history.

10 days in a row with daytime highs of at least 96° is about to come an end. For some of us it will be with a bang as afternoon and evening thunderstorms return to the skies over Jacksonville. This streak of heat has only been bested by an extreme streak of heat way back in 1875!

Here's more on the 10 day record heat streak.

The Weather Authority forecasted this streak back in mid-May

Increasing chance of showers and storms through the rest of the week with near seasonal afternoon highs. Strengthening onshore wind will steer most of the storm activity inland with strong to isolated severe storms possible.

Today: Mainly inland showers and thunderstorms possible after 1 pm. Rain chances will start to increase around the lunch hour and continue through 7 pm. Rain chances near and along the beaches to I-95, 30-40 percent. Highway 301 to I-75, 50-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with upper 90s for inland southeast Georgia. Beaches. mainly in the 80s to low 90s. Wind E/Se 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, storms, 30-50 percent. The onshore flow will keep the beaches mainly dry with scattered showers, storms developing inland. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the sandy shores.

Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over southwestern Gulf of Mexico are currently disorganized. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before moving inland later today or tonight. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread over southeastern Texas and Louisiana through Thursday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if necessary. Formation chance through 48 hours, 40 percent. Formation chance through 5 days, 40 percent.​

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 4.2 Moderate

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 90 - 20%

3 pm 93 - 40%

5 pm 91 - 40%

8 pm 85 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 10%

11 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm​

