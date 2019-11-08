Cloudy, mild night, waking up to showers Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was warm, topping out in the unusually warm 80s, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight expect a slow cool down into the mid 60s. The weather looks nice for the opening night of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

The nice weather does NOT last, we are waking up to showers Friday morning. They will move into Southeastern Georgia between 4-6a.m. and into Northeastern Florida between 5-7a.m. For most of us that will mean wet roadways on the way to work and school. Most areas will pick up between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of rain. After the initial round of morning showers we will see lingering, much lighter showers, like mist and sprinkles along the coastline and in our southern counties in Northeastern Florida, on and off during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be odd on Friday as a result, we not warm up during the day like normal, because of the rain, the clouds, and the cooler air moving in, we will see stagnant temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s all day.

We start to dry out Friday evening as the cold front behind the wet weather pushes in. Expect clearing skies and plummeting temperatures after midnight.

We will wake up in the upper 40s on Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies. Expect a chilly dya, only topping out in the mid 60s. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday will be the more beautiful day of the weekend, waking up in the upper 40s and warming up into the mild low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

For Veteran's Day on Monday, the weather looks even more beautiful. The day begins with mid 50s for morning temperatures. We will break into the low 70s just in time for the Veteran's Day Parade. Expect a gorgeous afternoon under partly cloudy skies, topping out in the mid 70s.

The mild mid 70s carry into Tuesday, but our forecast turns chilly again on Wednesday, only topping out in the upper 50s.

