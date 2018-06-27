Storms fade around 7pm, muggy overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers and thunderstorms fired up after lunch today and should start to fade after 7p.m. They will be primarily along and to the West of I-95, but we cannot rule out a stray shower making it out towards the beaches, especially as the sea breeze weakens after 5pm. The primary concern with today's storms is heavy rainfall totals because of slow to nonexistent forward motion. Downdraft wind gusts and nickel size hail are isolated possibilities in today's strongest storms. We have a chance for light rain to linger across our Southernmost counties into the later evening hours.

Wednesday starts out with partly cloudy skies in the mid 70s. We will warm up quickly, with a warm, moist breeze from the South in between 5-10mph. Expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to mid 90s for the afternoon hours. A 50% chance of showers and storms blossoms across our our during the afternoon and early evening hours - but the sea breeze will keep most beaches dry.

Thursday will be a touch warmer - topping out in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. Expect 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday will be hot again - topping out in the mid 90s. The afternoon may be ever-so-slightly drier - with 40% chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend looks stormier during the afternoon - with 60% chances for rain on Saturday and 50% chances for rain on Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet (yay!) but there is a moderate risk for rip currents along our shoreline. Friendly reminder to swim near a lifeguard and if you are pulled away from the shore in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore to get out of the rip current.

