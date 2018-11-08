After record election turnout our record breaking heat continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville had a record high yesterday (Election Day) with a high of 88°. Today we came close with a high temperature of 86°, the old record high was 87° set back in 2003.

And, we will still be in short sleeves and shorts for at least for the next two days. Both Thursday and Friday as we will see afternoon highs in the 80s.

Why will we be so warm? Southerly winds ahead of a dying cool front will help pump up our temperatures. Basically it's all about the wind direction, which will be Southerly around 8-15 mph.

Showers are not expected this evening, yet given all the heat, we should see a few "pop-up" afternoon showers around Jacksonville. These should be fairly small and brief. Therefore leave the umbrella at home as if you get caught in a rain shower, just wait it out.

In Georgia, a little bigger probability of showers and thundershowers will exist. Greatest chances of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours (4-8 pm.)

The rest of the work week will be a wait and see condition. As mentioned a weak cool front will slowly drape across Southeastern Georgia and Northeastern Florida Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will be moderate (around 50%) and a few thundershowers will produce rainfall up to an inch but it appears the highest chances will be in South Georgia.

Locally in Jacksonville will we see a few "pop-up" showers and thundershowers both Thursday and Friday. This weekend we will turn cooler with drier conditions.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 p.m. - 80° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

8 p.m. - 78° Mostly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

10 p.m. - 75° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 76° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

Rollercoaster ride straight ahead!

