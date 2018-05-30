Jacksonville to deal with evening storms through 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beaches will see threatening skies but little rainfall as the I-95 storms washout before 6pm. Rainfall amounts in the storms will be under 1" but will be briefly intense.

Radar at 4:15 pm Tuesday

Wednesday, our southwest to southerly flow will keep it humid as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. Expect a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Thursday will be hot with afternoon storms. Highs will hit 89° with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Friday may be the day with the fewest storms, with only 30% chances for isolated storms, but it will be hot, topping out in the low 90s.

The weekend holds 40% chances for afternoon storms as we top out in the low 90s.

Hourly Forecast

7am - 78°, Inland showers

9am - 81°, Inland showers

11am - 84°, Muggy

1pm - 87°, Isolated showers

3pm - 88°, Inland thunderstorms

5pm - 86°, Widespread thunderstorms

