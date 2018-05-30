Jacksonville to deal with evening storms through 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beaches will see threatening skies but little rainfall as the I-95 storms washout before 6pm. Rainfall amounts in the storms will be under 1" but will be briefly intense.
Wednesday, our southwest to southerly flow will keep it humid as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s. Expect a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.
Thursday will be hot with afternoon storms. Highs will hit 89° with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Friday may be the day with the fewest storms, with only 30% chances for isolated storms, but it will be hot, topping out in the low 90s.
The weekend holds 40% chances for afternoon storms as we top out in the low 90s.
Hourly Forecast
7am - 78°, Inland showers
9am - 81°, Inland showers
11am - 84°, Muggy
1pm - 87°, Isolated showers
3pm - 88°, Inland thunderstorms
5pm - 86°, Widespread thunderstorms
