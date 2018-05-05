Beautiful start to the weekend, some showers move in Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday was beautiful and sunny, topping out in the mid to low 80s. The evening will be mild and clear, making for a lovely way to start the weekend.

Saturday starts out cool with patchy fog, primarily over inland areas. We will warm from the low 60s through the 70s and into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. We start out with sunny skies and clouds build in by the afternoon hours. We have a small chance for evening and overnight showers along the coastline, especially around sunset.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with Easterly winds calming down around midnight. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the upper 60s.

Sunday, expect partly sunny skies. We have a 40% chance for showers, and most of the rain will occur in our southern, coastal counties. If you drew a line from Gainesville to Jacksonville, to the South and East of that line is who has a chance to see the showers. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with Easterly winds around 10mph.

Monday the sunshine returns and we will top out around 85°.

Tuesday another 40% chance for showers builds in to the forecast along with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday we are back to mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 80

High 83

8 pm 76

10 pm 72

Sunrise: 6:40 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.