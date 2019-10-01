Hot again this afternoon, showers ahead in the forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. An onshore breeze kept the beaches in the 80s. This evening we will cool down slowly with an easterly breeze around 10 mph. Our overnight low will be down in the low 70s.

Tuesday we have a decent chance to see a coastal shower push onshore. Expect 40% chances to see the rain. Onshore winds will build to be between 15-20 mph. Expect coastal clouds and showers to wander onshore, most prevalent and widespread in our coastal counties. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday dries back out, with only 10% chances to see a coastal shower wander onshore. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures, topping out in the upper 80s.

Thursday the onshore winds relax a bit and our temperatures spring back into the low 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Friday looks HOT and sunny, topping out well into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks just a tad cooler, with a decent chance to see showers. Onshore winds will be between 10-15 mph and afternoon temperatures should will top out in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.