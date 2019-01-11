Inland freeze warning tonight, frost advisories for west Duval, Clay

Jacksonville, Fla. - We only topped out in the chilly mid to upper 50s today under mostly sunny skies with light winds out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures turn cold again overnight, with a light freeze for most of southeastern Georgia and frost advisories for inland Duval, Clay, Union, Bradford, and Alachua counties. Those under the freeze warning include Hamilton, Suwannee, Columbia, Baker, Inland Nassau, Gilchrist, Coffee,

Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Ware, Pierce, Brantley, Inland Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Charlton, and Inland Camden counties. In these areas, tender, tropical and freshly planted plants should be protected from the cold. Pipes and pools are not a concern. All areas should make sure their outdoor pets are protected from the cold and that they are heating their homes safely.

Friday starts out cold, expect sunny skies and light winds out of the north, around 10 mph. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s for the afternoon hours.

Friday night turns chilly, with a few building clouds. Expect overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s and there is an isolated chance for showers, 20%.

Sunday carries a 40% chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. We will wake up in the mid 50s and warm up into the low 70s.

The weather turns chillier for the beginning of the work week.

Hourly Forecast:

High 55

8 pm 45

10 pm 43

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:44 pm

