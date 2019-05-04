Another big outdoor weekend with Rockville and the Shrimpfest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Storms have returned to Duval and Northern St. Johns counties. Lightning is dancing across the skies and may interfere with Rockville, not so much from rain, but from lightning. These storms will expand and extend across Southern Duval and Northern St. Johns County north of State Road 210. These storms will move off the coast before midnight. Rainfall will be up to 1".

Earlier today the tropical disturbance that run up the East Coast of Florida is now well out to sea. It however did leave a moisture trail in its wake and that gave us some scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, by 9 p.m. even the stragglers over Union County (Lake Butler, nearly 2") had rained themselves out.

Saturday dries out

Rockville, Shrimpfest, Jax area beaches will all be packed this weekend. Saturday's sunrise maybe obscured by clouds and fog (especially inland) but these low clouds will lift rapidly before lunch. Sunshine will be very strong and along with developing southwesterly winds, we may see our first 90° of 2019. Yes, afternoon highs will flirt with 90°. Where ever you may spend time outdoors don't forget the sunscreen.

Saturday will be a much drier day, but not totally dry. There will be a handful of afternoon and evening storms, some of these may blow off the coast. That means if you are heading to the beach be alert to the slight chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm.

Saturday dries out with just a few isoalted thunderstorms in the afternoon

Cold front approaches Jacksonville Sunday.

Another decent sunrise, with less fog is expected Sunday morning. Yet, there will be more clouds and gusty southwesterly winds. Temperatures will jump to near 87° only to be offset by a line of thunderstorms. These will be mainly along and south of the Florida-Georgia line. So, storms will return on Sunday and a couple of these may become severe, so once again remain alert to rapidly changing conditions.

Next week a mixed bag of warm and but not as dry as first forecasted.

After the cold front passes by our weather pattern will not clear out quickly and we may actually deal with scattered showers and thundershowers on occasion each afternoon, highs will be warm but not terribly hot, mainly in the upper 80s.

10-Day Forecast

