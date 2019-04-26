Beautiful & mild tonight, showers Friday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was warm and beautiful. We topped out in the mid 80s. Tonight will be more mild thanks to building clouds. Expect to ease down into the mid 60s.

Expect to wake up to wet weather Friday morning. We do not expect any severe weather, just widespread rain that will disrupt your morning routine and make the commute more challenging. For that reason we have declared tomorrow morning a Weather Authority Alert Day from 5-9 a.m.

You can read more about what to expect Friday morning here.

Friday will make a turn for the better around lunchtime. The showers will have pushed offshore and we will dry out during the mid day and clear out between 1-3p.m. It will be rather breezy, with sustained winds out of the southwest and west between 12-17 mph. Temperatures will make it into the mid to low 80s for the afternoon hours.

Friday night will be cool, breezy, and clear. Overnight temperatures wil get down to around 60°.

Saturday will be lovely! Expect to wake up to cool temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Under sunny skies we will warm up into the mild upper 70s and low 80s. Expect winds out of the north, becoming easterly in between 5-10 mph.

Saturday night turns cool under clear skies, with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Sunday will be beautiful as well, warming up into the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 87

8 pm 80

10 pm 76

11 pm 75



Sunset: 8:00 pm

