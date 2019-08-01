Warm & mostly dry tonight, rain headed our way Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was hot, topping out in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be warm and mostly dry with temperatures slowly making their way down into the mid to low 70s.

Thursday will be our last mostly dry day of the near future. Expect to wake up to mild temperatures and warm up into the steamy mid to low 90s under partly cloudy skies. We will see an isolated showers or two pop up during the afternoon hours, you have a 20% chance to see the rain.

Friday kicks off a wetter weather pattern. We start out in the mid 70s and only warm up to around 90° before 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms erupts in our afternoon forecast.

Saturday and Sunday look similar, with morning temperatures around 73°. We will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s as 60% chances for showers keeps us from getting any warmer.

The wet weather continues into Monday with 70% chances for showers and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tuesday we wake up in the low 70s and warm up to around 90°. You can expect 60% chances for showers.

Wednesday we get a tad drier, with 40% chances for showers and warmer afternoon temperatures, topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Tracking The Tropics:

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves westward at about 15 mph. Thereafter, upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Formation chance through 48 hours near 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days now up to 60 percent.​

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 92 - 20%

8 pm 84 - 10%

10 pm 82

Sunset: 8:20 pm​

