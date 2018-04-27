Mild, beautiful evening, isolated, inland shower possible

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful, sunny and warm. We topped out in the low 80s. Tonight will be mild and gorgeous, with temperatures sinking down through the 70s and 60s under clear skies.

You may notice a slight increase in clouds tonight, ahead of an ever weakening front that will bring an isolated, 20% chance, for showers early Friday morning. The possible showers would be most likely to the West og Highway 301. Forecast models show a rapid, light round of rain between 2-7a.m.

Friday starts out cool, in the low 60s with clearing skies. Expect mostly sunny skies by the mid day with rapidly warming temperatures, hitting the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

The weekend looks fabulous, it starts on Saturday in the cool upper 50s and low 60s. Expect sunny skies and afternoon highs around 83°. Sunday starts out cool, in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies and a quick warm up go hand-in-hand and we will top out around 81°.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler, only topping out in the upper 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

High 83

6 pm 80 - Partly Cloudy

8 pm 76 - Partly Cloudy

11 pm 70 - 20% Showers, SE GA

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 8:01 pm

