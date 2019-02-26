Clouds increase overnight, rain chances increasing this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was sunny and cool, we started out in the chilly mid 40s, but warmed into the cool mid 60s for the afternoon hours. Tonight the northeasterly winds will fade after sunset and the clouds will increase. Expect overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 70s. Expect winds to build up to 10 mph by the afternoon hours. Tuesday night will be cloudy and cool, with overnight temperatures getting down into the low 60s.

Wednesday kicks off a wetter weather pattern for us. Expect mostly cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the low 60s. Expect 60% chances for showers after 1p.m. The showers should fade, with only a 20% chance for showers after midnight.

Thursday will be mild with partly sunny skies and 60% chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday we start out in the low 60s and arm up into the upper 70s. We will see 50% chances for showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

The weekend looks damp, with 50% chances for showers Saturday and 40% chances for rain Sunday.Temperatures will be warm, topping out in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday but only making it into the upper 60s on Sunday.

Monday, expect more rain with chilly temperatures only making it into the mid 60s at the warmest point.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 59 - Cloudy

10 pm 58 - Cloudy

11 pm 58 - Cloudy

Sunset: 6:22 pm

