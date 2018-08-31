Inland storms fade around sunset, pleasant evening for coastal areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Isolated showers fired up along and to the West of I-95 during the mid day, pushing Westward and proliferated. Widespread afternoon storms over inland counties will make for widespread downpours, especially along and to the West of I-95.

The storms will continue to march West, until they fade after sunset. Overnight, expect partial clearing with muggy conditions. Temperatures will get down into the mid to low 70s.

Friday starts out partly cloudy, with rapidly warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out near 90°. Expect an increase in clouds during the mid day and an isolated shower or two along and to the West of I-95. We will see more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the later afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will be out of the East between 7-12mph.

The holiday weekend looks relatively dry. Saturday we will see 30% chances for afternoon, inland showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s. Sunday carries a 40% chances to see afternoon showers with another inland concentration. Labor Day Monday looks wetter, with 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Watching the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Six: At 5pm the disturbance was centered near

latitude 12.9 North, longitude 19.4 West. The system is moving toward the west near 9 mph and this general motion with a gradual turn toward the west-northwest is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move near or over the southern Cape

Verde Islands on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm during the next day or so.​ This system will most likely never make it to eh US, fading over the open Atlantic.

​We are also watching a tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center places a 10% chance on it to develop. Whether it develops or whether it remains unorganized, it will increase rain chances in South Florida as it moves towards the Gulf.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 89 - 30%

6 pm 85 - 30%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 7:51 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.